Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon for today only

If you’ve got the hands to manage it — because it is a large and chonky device — the S20 Ultra offers a long list of impressive specs and intriguing features. Notably, it comes with a triple camera system with a 108-megapixel sensor that can zoom up to 100x, so this could be a good pick if you’re big on photography. Bigger and sharper sensors mean it’s able to take brighter, clearer and more colorful pictures than Samsung’s previous flagships, too.

It also comes with 8K video, the inevitable 5G support and a 120Hz screen which made a particular impact in our hands on review – an all-screen front and faster refresh rate makes the Ultra a joy to look at. These are the best specs you can get for cameras, displays and connectivity today, and Samsung stuffed a massive 5,000mAh battery into the device to support it all.

Letting the side down, however (in addition to its humungous size, which won’t impact everyone) is its price. With an RRP of $1,400 the Ultra is very expensive — more so than the Galaxy Z Flip which comes with all the bells and whistles of folding display technology. With Amazon’s discount, though, it becomes slightly more reasonable. Certainly most people will get by just fine with the regular S20 or S20+, but if you’re in the market for something big in every sense of the word, the Ultra is the one for you, and today’s one-day-only deal is the time to buy.

