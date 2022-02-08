Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Samsung's latest smartphones are some of the best Android devices you can get, and they've been made even better thanks to Prime Day deals. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup has never been cheaper — right now, you can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $840, or 30 percent off its normal price. Also, the Galaxy S22+ and the standard S22 are down to $700 and $600, respectively. Those are all the starting prices for the models with the base amount of storage, but you'll find discounts on all versions, including those with higher amounts of storage.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has dropped below $1,000 before, but this is the best price we've seen on the flagship. If you want all of the latest features a Samsung phone has to offer, this is the handset to get. The S22 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and two 10MP telephoto lenses, which work together to take excellent shots. The phone's overall performance is top-notch, and we appreciated Samsung's new photography features like Adaptive Pixel, better auto-framing and improved video stabilization.

Samsung married its S- and Note-families to create the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, plus a built-in S Pen. The display is big and bold and we like the fact that Note lovers have not been forgotten. You can use the S Pen to take notes and doodle on the screen with more precision and less latency than ever before.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably the best phone Samsung makes at the moment, and there isn't much we found to complain about. It has a slightly lackluster battery life, but it's not so short as to take away from all of the other great things about the handset. But if you're looking to spend a bit less without sacrificing too much when it comes to quality, the S22+ or the S22 are both great choices. Each of them earned a score of 87 from us for their slick designs, lovely displays and solid performance. With the S22+, you'll get a few extra perks not found on the standard S22, namely a longer battery life, UWB and WiFi 6E support, plus fast WiFi speeds overall.

