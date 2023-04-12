Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is down to $1,000 right now You can also find discounts for the S23 and S23+.

Don't worry if you were put off by the initially high price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Amazon is running a sale on Samsung's latest flagship phones, and the base S23 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is down to $1,000, or $200 off. You'll find a comparable discount for the upgraded version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, too, and the savings apply regardless of color.

You don't have to buy the Ultra to find some good bargains. The 512GB Galaxy S23+ has dropped to $970 (normally $1,120), while the standard S23 with 256GB is available for $760. Lower-capacity editions are also on sale. The discounts may be very helpful if you're planning to take plenty of springtime photos, or just need extra space for your apps and media.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is ultimately a refinement of its predecessor, but the improvements are in areas that count — this remains the best Android phone you can buy. The 200MP main sensor allows for exceptional detail in some scenarios, and there are upgrades to selfies and video recording. The customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is speedier, and the battery life is strong enough to last all day even in heavy use. While $1,000 still isn't trivial, you're getting a lot for your money.

The Galaxy S23+ and S23 are subtler updates, but that still makes them fine choices if you're replacing a years-old phone. They boast improved battery life and tangibly faster performance than their predecessors. They just don't offer major camera upgrades — the Ultra and rivals like the Pixel 7 series are better at low-light photography, for instance. If you're just looking for Samsung's fastest hardware at the lowest possible price, you'll be happy.

