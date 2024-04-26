Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra falls to a new low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale for $1,100 at Amazon and Best Buy. That's still pricey, but it's the biggest outright discount we've seen for the base 256GB model, taking $200 off Samsung's list price.

The S24 Ultra is the "best premium" pick in our guide to the best Android phones. Google's Pixel 8 Pro, our top recommendation overall, still gets you a slightly better camera and cleaner software at a lower price, but Samsung's flagship runs on a faster chip (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), lasts longer and has a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display. Its titanium frame feels high-end, and Samsung is promising the same seven years of software updates as Google. It still comes with the company's S Pen stylus, too. Our chief complaint is that Samsung jacked up its already-high starting price by another $100, but this discount mitigates that at least a little bit.

If you want a slightly more affordable big-screen Galaxy phone, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ is back down to $850 as well. That's a $150 discount and another all-time low for the unlocked model. The S24+ gets you the same fast chip, update support and AI-touting software as the Ultra, with a vibrant 120Hz OLED display and long battery life. It uses an aluminum frame instead of a titanium one, however, and the Ultra has a more advanced camera system with a sharper main lens and an extra telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. We gave the S24 Ultra a score of 89 in our review earlier this year, while the S24+ earned a score of 87. The standard Galaxy S24 is also on sale for $725, though that isn't an all-time low.