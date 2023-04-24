Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is cheaper than ever at Amazon Both the 44mm and 40mm size are $60 off.

For those who prefer an Android phone to an iPhone, we think Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch you can get. Right now Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung are all selling the 40mm size for $219, which matches the all-time low price we saw earlier this year. In addition to being the top Android pick in our guide to smartwatches, the wearable earned an 85 in our review, thanks to its solid build, ample health tracking capabilities and a clean design that looks much more like a traditional timepiece than the square Apple Watch.

The Watch 5 doesn't look much different from its predecessor, maintaining the clean lines and minimalist design, but it now has tougher Sapphire Crystal glass. Our reviewer, Cherlynn Low, found the Galaxy Watch 5 did a better job than an Apple Watch at tracking sleep. It also beats out other WearOS-based devices at tracking activity, quickly recognizing when you're moving and suggesting to record your activities. The battery will give you a little over a full day on a charge and the recharge rate is speedy, so a 30 minute charge will give you another half day of juice.

The improved, curved sensors get closer to your skin to give you body composition readings and take EKG for better health tracking. And of course, it's a capable companion for your Android phone, controlling your music, sending notifications, letting you reply to messages and delivering on-wrist navigation.

For those with larger wrists, or who simply want a larger display, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale. Amazon is selling it for $249, which is a $60 discount and the lowest price the watch has gone for since its debut last year. Both Best Buy and Samsung are currently matching that deal, so if you'd rather buy from those outlets, you can.

