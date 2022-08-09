Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop to $155 with first major discount

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

For the past couple of years, Samsung has been putting out better and better wireless earbuds with every iteration. This year was no different with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which we consider to be the best Samsung buds yet. Normally priced at $230, you can pick up Samsung's latest buds for only $155 right now at Amazon. That's the first discount we've seen since they came out at the end of last month, making it a great time to pick up a pair if you've been eying them since launch.

Samsung refined the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro by making them 15 percent smaller than the previous versions, covering them in a matte coating and giving them an IPX7 water-resistance rating. Touch controls a little hard to get used to, but they work just fine once you get the hang of them. Sound quality is good and ANC is even better than it was on the previous versions, blocking out most environmental noises around you. You'll also be able to switch between ANC and ambient sound mode whenever you want.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro work with Samsung's Galaxy Wearables app for Android, and there's no real iOS equivalent. So while you can use the buds with an iPhone, you won't have access to all of the features that Android users will. In the app, you can control things like Voice Detect, the feature that will automatically pause sound when the buds detect you speaking, 360 Audio, earbud finder and more. The app also has customizable controls for EQ presets, hands-free Bixby access, ambient sound during calls and other more advanced features. There's a lot you can play around with, provided you're using a Samsung phone or another Android handset.

Battery life is pretty standard on the Buds 2 Pro. You'll get five hours of listening time, plus another 18 hours with its charging case. While it could be better, that battery life estimate is in line with other flagship earbuds from companies like Apple, Google and others. Overall, Samsung did a good job making significant updates to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that push them well above their predecessors. If you have a Samsung phone and are in need of a new pair, these are the ones to get.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.