Samsung's refreshed Smart Monitor M8 falls to a new low in early Black Friday deal

Samsung's Amazon store is selling the 2023 version of its Smart Monitor M8 at a discount, and it's the lowest we've seen the device go for on the website. You can get the smart TV-monitor hybrid for $400, a full $300 less than its retail price and $100 less than its list price during October's Prime Day sale. Absolutely not bad for a model that only became available for purchase in June this year. The new Smart Monitor M8 is an updated version of the device that launched at CES 2022. It's slimmer than its predecessor and can rotate to portrait mode for when you want to see the entirety of long documents onscreen.

The 32-inch smart monitor comes with built-in smart TV experience, complete with streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube. You can enjoy your movies and shows in 4K and 4K HDR for anything that supports it, but it's still very much a monitor that you can do work on. In fact, its Workmode will allow you to remotely access another PC and use Microsoft 365 programs. You can also use the monitor as an internet-of-things hub to control your smart home devices. That means you can change the lighting around your home or adjust the temperature right from the monitor, as long as you connect your smart home products to Samsung's SmartThings.

In addition, the model comes with a SlimFit camera that you can use for video calls and conferences. You can easily use the camera's cover for privacy, or even detach it from the monitor if you're not going to use it anytime soon. The Smart Monitor M8 is on sale for $400 as an early Black Friday deal, so it'll most likely go back to a higher price after sales for the season are over.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.