San Diego Comic-Con will be a streaming event this summer

The decision to cancel San Diego Comic-Con 2020 surprised no one in light of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait until 2021 to get a taste of that experience. The organizers announced (via Deadline) a Comic-Con @ Home event that will take place sometime this summer. Details of the event are scarce, but it’s clear that you’ll be streaming panels and trailers instead of queuing up for hours or booking overpriced hotel rooms.

The @ Home event isn’t completely shocking. It does, however, answer a question as to whether or not Comic-Con International would produce something resembling SDCC online or resign itself to hosting some trailers. The replacement for E3, Summer Game Fest, is more a loose collection of announcements — Comic-Con’s effort might be more focused.