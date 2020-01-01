Latest in Gear

Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con will be a streaming event this summer

Comic-Con at Home
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

People walk in front of the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 17, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The decision to cancel San Diego Comic-Con 2020 surprised no one in light of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait until 2021 to get a taste of that experience. The organizers announced (via Deadline) a Comic-Con @ Home event that will take place sometime this summer. Details of the event are scarce, but it’s clear that you’ll be streaming panels and trailers instead of queuing up for hours or booking overpriced hotel rooms.

The @ Home event isn’t completely shocking. It does, however, answer a question as to whether or not Comic-Con International would produce something resembling SDCC online or resign itself to hosting some trailers. The replacement for E3, Summer Game Fest, is more a loose collection of announcements — Comic-Con’s effort might be more focused.

In this article: san diego comic con, sdcc, sdcc 2020, sdcc2020, Comic-Con, tv, television, movies, internet, streaming, Covid-19, coronavirus, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

View
Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas

Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas

View
Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

View
Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

View
Microsoft will fix Surface Laptop 3 'hairline fractures' for free

Microsoft will fix Surface Laptop 3 'hairline fractures' for free

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr