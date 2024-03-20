Save $30 on our favorite smart air purifier during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The top smart air purifier in our guide is Levoit's Core 400S Smart Air Purifier, which is currently down to $190 as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Just be sure to click the on-page coupon to take $30 off the list price. The discount is the largest we've seen this year, though the unit did dip to $179 in 2022's Black Friday sale. In our tests, the unit performed better than some of its more expensive competitors and the filters are reasonably priced at $50 (other purifiers require replacements topping $100).

Air purifiers can be a good option for days when the pollen count is high or there's yet another wildfire burning in your region — in other words when opening a window to let in fresh air isn't an option. The Core 400S Smart purifier can auto-detect when there's high particulate matter in the air, adjusting the fan speed accordingly. And fortunately, the highest speed isn't disturbingly loud, yet still circulates a good amount of air. The on-board controls are easy and the connected app is fairly easy to set schedules and the like — after you get past the superfluous forums, wellness and shopping tabs in the over-stuffed app.

It uses a three-stage system comprised of a pre filter to catch pet hair and larger dust particles, then a activated carbon layer for trapping odors and VOCs. Then there's a HEPA filter to remove pollen, mold and even some bacteria from the air. The machine is also Energy Star and CARB certified. The design isn't the most inspired, but the Core 400S does its job well.

