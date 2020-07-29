Space Camp needs to raise $1.5 million to survive the pandemic

Space Camp and its home, the US Space and Rocket Center museum in Alabama, are in danger of shutting down permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. To save both, center officials have launched a “Save Space Camp” campaign that’s seeking to raise $1.5 million. They’ve already collected $250,000 in donations in the campaign’s first 10 hours, and people can still contribute through GoFundMe.
Thank you for helping us raise our first $250,000 in our first 10 hours, we know that with your passion and support we will reach our goal of $1.5 million! Visit https://t.co/SB9EykZudp and help us on the way to mission accomplished! #SaveSpaceCamp pic.twitter.com/ou7dQPd9m8— SpaceCampUSA (@SpaceCampUSA) July 29, 2020
The educational program has been attended by almost a million aspiring astronauts from all over the world since it opened 1982, and several went on to become actual astronauts and cosmonauts. It used to have locations in Florida and California, but both camps closed their doors in 2002 due to financial difficulties. Meanwhile, the museum houses a Saturn V rocket, the Apollo 16 command module and a full-sized space shuttle model.