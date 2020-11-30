Scottish homes will use 100-percent green hydrogen in world first

Scotland is set to start the world’s first trials of green hydrogen to replace natural gas for cooking and heating in 300 homes, the UK’s energy regulator Ofgem announced. Scotland’s gas company SGN will fit houses in the city of Fife with free hydrogen heating systems and stoves/ovens to be used over four years. The aim is to see if carbon-free hydrogen, made from water and electricity via electrolysis, can help the UK meet its carbon goals.
Ofgem awarded £18 million ($24 million) to fund the project as part of an innovation competition used to develop new green tech and infrastructure. It’s also chipping in £12.7 million ($17 million) for offline tests on using natural gas pipes to safely transport hydrogen gas over large distances.