Image credit: Scuf Gaming

Scuf's first gaming headset is as customizable as its controllers

The H1 can even match your gamepad.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Scuf H1 gaming headset
Scuf Gaming

Scuf is expanding beyond its signature customizable gamepads to offer its first headset. The Corsair-owned brand has unveiled the H1, a wired gaming headset based on the Virtuoso with extensive customization for its look and feel. You can choose between black and white base colors, omni- and uni-directional microphones, earpad cover material (hybrid or leather) and Astro-like “speaker tags” (read: earcup covers). Your headset can match your controller if you’re determined to coordinate.

You’ll still get the 50mm drivers that made the Virtuoso sound pleasing to our ears, and you’ll always get a removable universal 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an adjustable leather headband and in-line volume control. It’s billed as a lightweight design that shouldn’t burden your head during hours-long game sessions.

The H1 is available now and starts at $130. You won’t get the premium look or wireless connections of the Virtuoso line for that money, but Scuf’s headset may represent the better value if you’re more interested in subtle audio cues than design elegance.

