Sea of Stars is getting three-player couch co-op, but we don't know when
There will be independent traversal and combat.
Everyone’s favorite Chrono Trigger-esque RPG, Sea of Stars, is getting a . Publisher Sabotage Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming feature, which has been dubbed Single Player+.
As you can see, there’s independent traversal for each party member, so long as everyone stays within the same general vicinity. It doesn’t look like one party member will be able to dip out to snag a power up from another map. The trailer doesn’t show combat, but the publisher promises that each player will control their avatar during battles and teased something called “co-op timed hits.” This is likely a two and three-person version of the pre-existing timed hits system, which draws from games like and Paper Mario.
The new mode is currently in development and the publisher hasn’t announced availability information, nor has it said if this will be a free update or paid DLC. It’s a safe assumption, however, that couch co-op will show up on every available platform, including the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.
Sabotage Studios also shared a significant milestone today. Sea of Stars has racked up an astounding since launch. This was likely helped by strong reviews, incredible word of mouth and, of course, snagging .
It’s official, Sea of Stars has been played by over 5 MILLION people!!!
This milestone is surely deserving of a celebratory dance, or perhaps even, a Dance of Five Million Suns? ☀️ pic.twitter.com/pkG7UUYWY3
— Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) March 13, 2024
I’m one of those five million and, let me tell you, the hype is real. The Chrono Trigger vibes are heavy, with gorgeous pixelated graphics and an overworld map that seems plucked straight from the beloved 1995 JRPG. I went into this game highly skeptical, thinking I had grown out of turn-based RPGs. Sea of Stars proved me wrong. It’s just so dang charming. It also happens to be a , which this couch co-op mode should further reinforce.