Sea of Stars is getting three-player couch co-op, but we don't know when

Everyone’s favorite Chrono Trigger-esque RPG, Sea of Stars, is getting a three-player couch co-op mode . Publisher Sabotage Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming feature, which has been dubbed Single Player+.

As you can see, there’s independent traversal for each party member, so long as everyone stays within the same general vicinity. It doesn’t look like one party member will be able to dip out to snag a power up from another map. The trailer doesn’t show combat, but the publisher promises that each player will control their avatar during battles and teased something called “co-op timed hits.” This is likely a two and three-person version of the pre-existing timed hits system, which draws from games like Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario.

The new mode is currently in development and the publisher hasn’t announced availability information, nor has it said if this will be a free update or paid DLC. It’s a safe assumption, however, that couch co-op will show up on every available platform, including the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

Sabotage Studios also shared a significant milestone today. Sea of Stars has racked up an astounding five million players since launch. This was likely helped by strong reviews, incredible word of mouth and, of course, snagging best indie game at The Game Awards .

It’s official, Sea of Stars has been played by over 5 MILLION people!!!



This milestone is surely deserving of a celebratory dance, or perhaps even, a Dance of Five Million Suns? ☀️ pic.twitter.com/pkG7UUYWY3 — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) March 13, 2024