Seagate's Xbox Series S/X Expansion cards are at record-lows in an Amazon Black Friday deal

All those extra Xbox games you'll collect during Black Friday sales and over the coming holiday season will need a lot of storage. Black Friday is also a great time to pick up SSDs, with Seagate's Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Series S down to a new all-time low price. Seagate's 1TB model is currently $130, down from $220 — a 41 percent discount. If you need a lot of space, the 2TB version is 18 percent off, dropping to $230 from $280. If Seagate isn't your brand of choice, Western Digital's 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is down to $125 from $150 — a 17 percent discount.

In a perfect world, our gaming consoles would have endless gigabytes of storage for games (while we're wishing for things, they'd also be cheaper). Yet, the 1TB Seagate and Western Digital storage expansion cards double the amount of storage that comes with the Xbox Series X — even more so since some of the initial storage is for the operating system.

The Seagate and Western Digital expansion cards work relatively the same. One of the most significant factors is that Seagate's card connects with a USB while Western Digital's card goes right into Xbox's expansion slot. Typically, Western Digital is a better deal at $70 cheaper, but with only a $5 difference, it comes down to preference. However, only Seagate offers the 2TB option, so the choice is easy if that's what you want. Don't take too long to decide, as lots of gameplay awaits.

WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S $125 $150 Save $25 See at Amazon

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.