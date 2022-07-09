The new Apple Watch SE has faster performance and crash detection

Two years after introducing the Apple Watch SE, Apple is refreshing its entry-level smartwatch. In the process, the company is bringing over some of the features found in the SE's more expensive siblings. To start, the second-generation model features the same processor as the company's newly announced Series 8 smartwatch. According to Apple, the new SE offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor. Like the Series 8, it also comes with a vehicle crash detection feature. Two new accelerometers allow the SE to detect when your car rolls over or is hit from the front, side or back.

Apple

Apple also plans to sell the second-generation SE at a more affordable price. The GPS model will start at $249, while the cellular variant will set you back $299. As before, the company plans to offer the wearable in three different colors: Silver, Midnight and Starlight. Apple has tweaked the design of the SE to color match the back of the wearable to the rest of the case. You can pre-order the Apple Watch SE starting today, with general availability to follow on September 16th.

