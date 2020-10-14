Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sega

Sega marks its 60th anniversary with free mini-games on Steam

Try a canceled 'Golden Axe' game and a Streets of Rage/Yakuza mashup.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
32m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Streets of Kamurocho, a Streets of Rage and Yakuza mashup
Sega

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and it's marking the occasion with a week of festivities on Steam. There's a sale on many Sega games including Persona 4 Golden, Bayonetta and the Total War series. You can claim a couple of titles for free, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (the best Sonic game, IMO). 

To snag the classic Saturn title NiGHTS Into Dreams gratis, you'll need to link your Steam account to your email address at a site Sega set up by December 13th. You'll also receive "exclusive access to weekly goodies drops" over the next several weeks.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Sega has created a few mini-games especially for the Steam celebrations -- and they'll only be available to claim for a limited time. Among them is a peek at a canceled project called Golden Axe: Reborn. The Golden Axed mini-game has just one level. You'll have 24 hours to add it to your library, starting on October 18th at 1PM ET. But once you do, it's yours to keep. The same goes for the other three titles.

Another of the mini-games is a crossover between the Streets of Rage and Yakuza franchises. In Streets of Kamurocho, you can beat up a bunch of bad guys with Kiryu and Majima. That one's available from October 17th-19th.

The other mini-games are a multiplayer tank battle title called Armor of Heroes (available to claim from October 15th-19th) and side-scrolling shoot 'em up Endless Zone (October 16th-19th), is a spin on the '80s arcade game Fantasy Zone.

Sega is celebrating its milestone in some other ways, including with a fun Fall Guys Sonic skin. You can snag that today if you have enough kudos.

In this article: sega, steam, sonic, sonic the hedgehog 2, sonicthehedgehog2, golden axe, goldenaxe, streets of rage, streetsofrage, yakuza, sale, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

View
Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

View
Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

View
OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr