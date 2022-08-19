The Sega Genesis Mini 2's 60-game lineup includes two unreleased titles

You'll also find several new ports and Sega CD classics.
August 19, 2022
Sega Genesis Mini 2 box
Sega

Sega has unveiled the complete list of games coming with the Genesis Mini 2, and it's clear the new machine is as much for collectors as it is nostalgic fans. The 60-game catalog (shown in full below) includes two previously unreleased games, for starters. You'll find Devi & Pii, a "paddle-style" game designed by Sonic 3's Takashi Iizuka, as well as Mindware's finished but unpublished puzzler Star Mobile. Several new Genesis ports have also made the cut, including Fantasy Zone, the first two Space Harrier games, "hobby" ports of Spatter and Super Locomotive and a demake of Puyo Puyo Sun.

You'll also want to pick up the Genesis Mini 2 if you have fond memories of playing Sega CD games. The retro console will bundle 12 titles originally built for the optical drive add-on, including the infamous Night Trap as well as CD versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin and (this author's favorite) Silpheed.

The Genesis Mini is available to pre-order now for $100, and will be released in North America on October 27th. As mentioned earlier, you'll want to snap it up quickly. Sega has warned that supply will be extremely limited in the US and Canada due to chip shortages, and there's no guarantee you'll get one after general sales begin.

Title

Type

After Burner II

Cartridge

Alien Soldier

Cartridge

Atomic Runner

Cartridge

Bonanza Bros.

Cartridge

ClayFighter

Cartridge

Crusader of Centy

Cartridge

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Cartridge

Earthworm Jim 2

Cartridge

Elemental Master

Cartridge

Fatal Fury 2

Cartridge

Gain Ground

Cartridge

Golden Axe II

Cartridge

Granada

Cartridge

Hellfire

Cartridge

Herzog Zwei

Cartridge

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Cartridge

Midnight Resistance

Cartridge

OutRun

Cartridge

OutRunners

Cartridge

Phantasy Star II

Cartridge

Populous

Cartridge

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-

Cartridge

Ranger-X

Cartridge

Ristar

Cartridge

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Cartridge

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Cartridge

Shining Force II

Cartridge

Shining in the Darkness

Cartridge

Sonic 3D Blast

Cartridge

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

Cartridge

Streets of Rage 3

Cartridge

Super Hang-On

Cartridge

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS

Cartridge

The Ooze

Cartridge

The Revenge of Shinobi

Cartridge

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Cartridge

Truxton

Cartridge

VectorMan 2

Cartridge

Viewpoint

Cartridge

Virtua Racing

Cartridge

Warsong

Cartridge

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

SEGA CD

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

SEGA CD

Final Fight CD

SEGA CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

SEGA CD

NIGHT STRIKER

SEGA CD

Night Trap

SEGA CD

Robo Aleste

SEGA CD

Sewer Shark

SEGA CD

Shining Force CD

SEGA CD

SILPHEED

SEGA CD

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

SEGA CD

THE NINJAWARRIORS

SEGA CD

 

BONUS GAMES

TitleType
Devi & PiiPreviously unreleased
Fantasy ZoneNew Port
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)New Ports
SpatterNew Port
Star MobilePreviously unreleased
Super LocomotiveNew Port
VS Puyo Puyo SunNew Port

