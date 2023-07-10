Sega of America workers overwhelmingly vote to unionize They say AEGIS-CWA is the 'largest multi-department union of organized workers in the entire gaming industry.'

Workers at Sega of America have voted to unionize . In a union representation election with the National Labor Relations Board, the workers voted 91-26 in favor of their unit, which is called the Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega (AEGIS-CWA). Nineteen ballots were challenged, while three were void. As a result, the group has now officially organized with the Communication Workers of America .

The unit comprises more than 200 workers in various departments across the company, including the brand marketing, games as a service, localization, marketing services, product development, sales and quality assurance teams. While it's hardly the first games union in North America, the workers say it's "the largest multi-department union of organized workers in the entire gaming industry." However, ZeniMax Workers United/CWA includes around 300 quality assurance workers at ZeniMax Studios.

WE WON!



We just won our union election 91-26.



Our 200+ member union is now the LARGEST multi-department union of organized workers in the ENTIRE gaming industry.



So excited to celebrate this win & head to the bargaining table w/ @SEGA to continue building this company we love! pic.twitter.com/2iy6loAruf — AEGIS-CWA 💙 #UnionizeSEGA (@takesAEGIS) July 10, 2023

AEGIS-CWA plans to push for improved base pay and benefits, more staff to "eliminate overwork patterns" and more balanced workloads. The workers are also seeking remote work options, clearly defined responsibilities for each role and more.

Sega declined to voluntarily recognize the union. Management decided to "instead engage with known union-busters in an attempt to spread misinformation, fear and division," Winry Ramsey, a QA tester and AEGIS-CWA member previously said. Sega will now have to agree on a union contract with AEGIS-CWA.

"We are overjoyed to celebrate our union election win as members of AEGIS-CWA. From the start of this campaign, it has been clear that we all care deeply about our work at Sega," Sega translator and AEGIS-CWA member Ángel Gómez said in a statement. "Now, through our union, we’ll be able to protect the parts of our jobs we love, and strengthen the benefits, pay, and job stability available to all workers. Together we can build an even better Sega. We hope our victory today is an inspiration to other workers across the gaming industry. Together, we can raise standards for all workers across the industry.”