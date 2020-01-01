Latest in Gaming

Sega will test fans' knowledge as part of its 60th anniversary

Here's your chance to prove you're a diehard Sega fan.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
4h ago
Sega is giving you a chance to prove just how big of a fan you are. The video game developer is holding an exam on everything Sega next year as part of its 60th anniversary celebration. Dubbed the “Sega Test,” the exam will have 60 multiple choice questions, and you’ll only have 60 seconds to answer each one. It will cover everything about the developer, including the history of its arcade games, its video game titles and hardware, the way its games were marketed overseas and even its company operations. As the event’s official page says, the test is for “diehard Sega fans” out there.

The company will host three sessions of the same test over a couple of days: first one will be held on January 23rd, 2021 8PM Japan time/6AM ET, second is on January 24th 10AM Japan time (23rd 8PM ET), and the last one will take place on the 24th 5PM Japan time/3AM ET. You can choose which schedule works for you, but you can also take the test three times — only your highest score will be recorded. Take note that you’ll have to register in advance to be able to participate, and you can do so starting on January 12th.

Wondering if you’ll win anything if you get a high score? Well, let’s just say acing the Sega Test mostly just gives you bragging rights. You’ll be christened as a “Sega 60th Master” and get an icon with the title that you can display. The company will be giving away Aime (the company’s arcade service) cards and signed photos of Sega Shirou (the fictional character created to promote the developer), but those can only be shipped to addresses in Japan.

