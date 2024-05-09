Sega's next Sonic game looks a lot like Fall Guys

Sega has announced its latest iteration of the many Sonic titles: a game called Sonic Rumble that will be coming exclusively to mobile devices. The "multiplayer action game" is reminiscent of Mediatonic's Fall Guys, which even offers a version called Sonic's Adventure. Both games can accommodate up to 32 players, have minigames and are battle royale-style, with only one player left standing as the winner. In Sonic Rumble, players can also collect rings to get new costumes and accessories.

Sonic Rumble isn't the first game to compete with Fall Guys. Kitka Games released Stumble Guys (big name change there) globally in early 2021 and has seen massive success. Like Sega, Kitka targeted mobile users — an area Fall Guys avoided.

While Sega doesn't expect to release Sonic Rumble until the winter, you can get in on the action relatively soon. The company is recruiting closed beta testers to try out the game in different time slots between Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26. You can register here anytime before Sunday, May 19 at 11:59PM PT, and Sega will email you if you're selected. Until then, you can get a sneak peek of the game in its announcement trailer.