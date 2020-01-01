Senate confirms Trump nominee to the FCC

On Wednesday, the Senate today voted 49-46 to confirm Nathan Simington to a five-year term at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Simington is a proponent of repealing Section 230, a clause within the 1996 Telecommunications Act that protects internet companies from liability on account of their users. His main telecom experience is with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), an agency within the Commerce Department that serves as the president’s main advisor on telecommunications policy. In September, it came out that Simington had edited a petition the NTIA had sent to the FCC asking the agency to reinterpret Section 230. The petition came after President Trump signed his social media executive order this past May.

President Trump nominated Simington after abruptly withdrawing the renomination of Mike O’Rielly. The move came after the Republican commissioner made a speech in which he said he opposed changes to Section 230. During his confirmation hearing, Simington acknowledged he had played a part in editing the NITA’s petition.