Latest in Gear

Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images

Senators demand answers over Juniper Network's 2015 backdoor incident

The group says the episode could act as a 'valuable case study.'
Rachel England, @rachel_england
57m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

typing on keyboard
Westend61 via Getty Images

Back in 2015, networking equipment vendor Juniper Networks discovered unauthorized code in its software that created a backdoor, potentially allowing hackers to decrypt and spy on supposedly secure traffic. Now, officials want answers. A group of 13 senators has sent an open letter to the company, calling for the results of its internal investigation to be published.

"It has now been over four years since Juniper announced it was conducting an investigation, but your company has still not revealed what, if anything, it uncovered," the letter says. It goes on to outline a number of requests for specific information, such as who led the company’s investigation, why its findings weren’t published as originally promised, and what was ultimately done to remedy the vulnerability. The group has asked for a response from Juniper by July 10th.

"Juniper's experiences can provide a valuable case study about the dangers of backdoors, as well as the apparent ease with which government backdoors can be covertly subverted by a sophisticated actor," the senators said. The letter comes amid ongoing and controversial efforts from senior government officials to encourage tech companies to pare back their encryption systems in order to help government surveillance programs.

In this article: Juniper, networking, surveillance, code, encryption, government, hackers, backdoor, senators, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon for today only

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon for today only

View
The Morning After: Google released the Android 11 beta

The Morning After: Google released the Android 11 beta

View
Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr