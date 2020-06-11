Senators demand answers over Juniper Network's 2015 backdoor incident

Back in 2015, networking equipment vendor Juniper Networks discovered unauthorized code in its software that created a backdoor, potentially allowing hackers to decrypt and spy on supposedly secure traffic. Now, officials want answers. A group of 13 senators has sent an open letter to the company, calling for the results of its internal investigation to be published.

"It has now been over four years since Juniper announced it was conducting an investigation, but your company has still not revealed what, if anything, it uncovered," the letter says. It goes on to outline a number of requests for specific information, such as who led the company’s investigation, why its findings weren’t published as originally promised, and what was ultimately done to remedy the vulnerability. The group has asked for a response from Juniper by July 10th.