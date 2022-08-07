Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are cheaper than ever

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

One of Engadget’s favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones is on sale at Amazon. After a nearly $85 discount, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $265. If you’re not fussy about color, the white model is an additional $6 off. Either way, that’s a new all-time low for Sennheiser’s flagship Bluetooth headphones.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones offer impressive battery life and ANC performance, albeit with a somewhat bland design. $265 at Amazon

Engadget Senior Editor Billy Steele awarded the Momentum 4 a score of 82 . He came away with their audio quality, noting they were among the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones he tested in 2022. Also impressive was their ANC performance and battery life. With noise cancellation turned on, Steele found he could get up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. That’s double what most noise-canceling headphones offer. If you don’t mind the Momentum 4’s somewhat forgettable design, they’re a great pair of headphones. I'll also note here Amazon has a handful of other Sennheiser products on sale, including the company's excellent HD 599 SE headphones.

