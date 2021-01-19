Lenovo's new Titanium Yoga laptop will feature Sensel's force-sensing tech

To date, Sensel’s force-sensing technology has only been found in its own Morph product, but at CES 2021, the company showed off a touchpad that might appear in other company’s laptops. Now, Sensel has announced that the first product to use its tech will be Lenovo’s thinnest-ever ThinkPad, the X1 Titanium Yoga.

As I discovered with the Morph, Sensel’s ultra-thin sensor can detect X and Y position with high accuracy and also do force sensing in the Z direction. “This allows for a dramatic reduction in device thickness, making it a perfect fit for the thinnest ThinkPad ever,” Sensel wrote in a press release. Since it detects force uniformly, it also allows for zero wasted space and you can even wear gloves while using it.