Sensel's touchpad tech could bring realistic haptics to Windows laptops

Sensel is best known around these parts for the Morph, a shapeshifting controller that can tackle everything from video editing, to music making, to drawing by simply slapping a new cover on it. Ultimately though, underneath those silicone overlays, the Morph is basically a giant touchpad. So, it should come as no surprise that the company is now trying to get its fancy touchpads inside laptops.
Right now there are no big name partners to announce, but Sensel has been showing off its tech as part of CES 2021. I’ve been using it as my daily driver for a couple of weeks now and, well, it’s a touchpad. But a really good touchpad. The primary new addition here is a Direct Drive Haptics system. This enables it to deliver varying levels of feedback based on personal preference or how much force you apply. For demonstration purposes, the company even provided a robust configuration app that gives you extremely granular control over the force of the feedback, including separate level for up and down. But, for simplicity sake it also includes a handful of presets that deliver everything from light clicks to deep thunks.