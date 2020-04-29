Serato DJ makes its computer-only mixing tools free for a limited time

While people have been stuck at home, there have been a few upsides, especially in the digital DJ world. Serato and Pioneer DJ recently launched free modes for their Studio and Rekordbox products, so it’s hardly surprising that Serato DJ has finally joined the roster -- albeit for a limited time. During the month of May, you can grab the Serato Play expansion pack for free instead of the normal $29 price tag. It offers an enhanced standalone DJ experience on your computer, without the need for external hardware.

New DJs can download the free Serato DJ Lite package and add Play’s improved workspace at no cost. Existing Serato DJ Pro users can simply add the expansion pack to their tools for free during this period.