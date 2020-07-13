Pioneer's Rekordbox DJ software now syncs with Dropbox

During these stay-at-home times, it seems many companies are launching software updates and free modes for users who have more time to dig in but less cash to spare. Pioneer’s Rekordbox, one of three main options in the DJ software realm alongside Serato DJ and Native Instruments’ Traktor, has joined the pack today with a new version 6 release and Rekordbox for iOS 3.0. There are three new subscription models to choose from, including a free version of course. But the important news is the addition of cloud sync, letting you access your library on multiple devices in partnership with Dropbox. Plus there’s a discount on two of the advanced plans that grandfather you in at a reduced rate if you sign up before July 13, 2020.

People have been using a variety of hacks up until now to solve the multiple-device issue, but as long as you have a Dropbox account and Rekordbox’s Creative subscription you can now store and access audio files in the cloud. This means tracks, playlists and metadata like cue points will be accessible wherever you go, without needing to load up your laptop or bring portable hard drives. You can work on your set, even from your iPhone, and the tweaks you make will be synced to the cloud. And if your devices get lost, your files are still safely backed up in the cloud.