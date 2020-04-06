Serato Studio's latest update includes a limited free version

Those already using this beat-making software get the addition of Auto Chord Mode, which lets you create 2 - 7 note chords from a single note, no previous knowledge of music theory required. There are also improvements to the song view, quantized cue points and the Serato DJ library view. However, this update seems primarily geared towards providing inquiring minds the opportunity to use the software for free, with only some of the full edition’s features disabled.

Users taking advantage of the free version will be limited to four decks, four scenes, a single audio track and can only export MP3 files. You can’t automate filters either, so let’s just say it’s a chance to practice that live set where you actually have to perform in the moment. The single audio track — where you can import an entire song for editing — lets you work on DJ edits for your set, but you won’t be able to stack a variety of full tunes together for more complex results.

Serato Studio 1.4.4 is available today, with a 14-day full-feature trial and an always-free option with reduced features. If you’d like to get the full version, it’s available as a $10/month subscription or $200 outright purchase.