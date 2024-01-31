Shark robot vacuums are up to 46 percent off right now

There are a few go-to names when it comes to robot vacuums and Shark is right up there. The company makes some of the best robot vacuums on the market, and several models are currently on sale . The Shark AI robot vacuum with a self-emptying base is currently available for $350 . That's $300 off the regular price, albeit $50 more than the record low. That said, it was only available for $300 for a short time during the holiday season. You'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on the device at the minute.

This model will run for up to 120 minutes before it needs to recharge, and it will return to its dock to top up the battery when need be. It uses LiDAR to map your home and a matrix grid approach to cleaning the floors, making multiple passes over dirt. The vacuum has a HEPA filtration system to help it capture pet hair, dust and allergens. You can set a cleaning schedule or ask the vacuum to spot clean using your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. Best of all, the self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of debris and dirt, so you won't have to pay too much attention to the machine.

Elsewhere, you can score a notable discount on Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop . That device has dropped to $430, which is $130 off the regular price, but $70 more than the record low we saw during the holiday shopping period. AS the name suggests, this adds a mop on top of vacuum functions. The mopping function can tackle stubborn stains by scrubbing hard floors 100 times per minute. A Matrix Mop feature can improve stain cleaning in targeted zones by 50 percent, Shark claims.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.