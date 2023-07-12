Summer is all about relaxing, and that includes getting out of doing chores whenever possible. No, we're not saying to let your place turn into a mess, just to automate tasks anywhere you can. Prime Day deals are making it more affordable to do just that, such as the 46 percent discount on Shark's AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum — one of Engadget's best vacuums of the year. At $380, down from $700, the robovac is available at a record low price.

The 2-in-1 model uses Matrix Clean to map out a detailed grid of your entire home and hit every little nook and cranny where dirt might be hiding. It also uses a brushroll to get packed in dirt out of hardwood floors and carpets. On the mop side of things, the robovac can scrub up to 100 times per minute and has an option on the app to initiate "Matrix Mop," which is 50 percent better at removing stains. The AI 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum is also self-emptying, with its base holding up to 60 days worth of debris. Think about it: You won't need to go near household dirt until September.

If the Shark AI 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum isn't for you, there are a few great robot vacuums on sale for Prime Day this year. iRobot's Roomba 694 is the cheapest option, down from $275 to $199, whereas the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control model is slightly more expensive at $419, down from $599.

