Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chris Wattie / Reuters

Shopify reports 'rogue' employees stole some customer data

Shopify support employees were trying to steal transaction records from online stores.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
17m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie / Reuters

We’ve seen all kinds of data breaches from outside hackers, and occasionally, as happened with Twitter, breaches that occurred as outsiders phished employeee credentials for access, but for Shopify, the threat came from inside. The company’s software enables online shopping for other businesses, and in a blog post it revealed that two employees were caught “in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants.”

It’s unclear how much data they actually stole, which the blog post said came from fewer than 200 merchants. The information access included stuff like contact information as well as order details of what was purchased, but for now, the company says it did not include payment information like credit card or account numbers.

Shopify didn’t list the affected stores, but says it did inform them directly. Bloomberg reports that Pure, a cosmetics seller, notified customers of the breach, saying it occurred on September 15th. For now, you’ll probably have to keep an eye on your inbox, as it may not be obvious which sellers you interact with rely on the popular Shopify software kit.

In this article: Shopify, data breach, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

View
Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

View
Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr