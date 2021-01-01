Shopify delists Trump-affiliated online stores

President Trump will need to find a new online platform to sell merch to his supporters. On Thursday, e-commerce platform Shopify took offline two online stores affiliated with the president in response to Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol. Visiting them today brings up an error message that says, “this shop is unavailable.” The move, which was first spotted by The Wall Street Journal, comes on the same day that Facebook and Twitter said they would ban Trump until at least after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20th.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause,” a spokesperson for Shopify told TechCrunch. “As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”