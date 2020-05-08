Shopify's new app makes it easier for merchants to sell on Pinterest

Pinterest is continuing its push to be a major online shopping destination through a new partnership with Shopify, which will make it easier for merchants to attract new customers and boost sales. Through a new app, Shopify merchants can now upload catalogs to Pinterest and turn their products into shoppable product pins in just a few clicks.
The Pinterest app on Shopify includes a bunch of helpful features, such as tag installation, automatic inventory updates and an ads-buying interface. The app automatically creates a connection between an individual store and Pinterest, so the merchant doesn’t have to edit code or add further resources — it’s all just there and ready to go.