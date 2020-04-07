Latest in Gear

Pinterest makes it much easier to buy what you see

Plus there's a quicker way to find stuff you'll like.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Pinterest shopping
Pinterest

Pinterest has introduced a few new features to make it easier to shop directly from pins. You’ll now see a new “shop tab” on search, which will bring up in-stock items from a wide range of retailers every time you search a term such as “office decor” or “spring looks” — you’ll be able to filter by price and brand, too.

When you visit your fashion or interior design boards, you’ll also see a shop tab with products featured on and inspired by your boards, so if you’ve been busy compiling, say, rustic kitchen inspo, this tab will show you in-stock products based on your visualization. Finally, it’s now easier to find alternative options to products you already like — just hover over a pin and click “shop similar” to see other visually-related items for sale.

These helpful tweaks come at a good time for Pinterest users, many of whom are — like everyone — stuck at home with little to do but plan future home remodels or daydream about summer wardrobes. The changes might have a wider positive impact, too. According to Pinterest, searches for “helping small businesses,” “employee gifts” and “care package ideas” are all significantly up over the past two weeks. These new shopping functions will certainly make it easier for users to find the things that could brighten someone else’s day.

