Pinterest makes it much easier to buy what you see

Pinterest has introduced a few new features to make it easier to shop directly from pins. You’ll now see a new “shop tab” on search, which will bring up in-stock items from a wide range of retailers every time you search a term such as “office decor” or “spring looks” — you’ll be able to filter by price and brand, too.

When you visit your fashion or interior design boards, you’ll also see a shop tab with products featured on and inspired by your boards, so if you’ve been busy compiling, say, rustic kitchen inspo, this tab will show you in-stock products based on your visualization. Finally, it’s now easier to find alternative options to products you already like — just hover over a pin and click “shop similar” to see other visually-related items for sale.