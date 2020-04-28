Shopify’s new app helps you buy from local businesses

With widespread shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has become more important than ever. Shopify, which until now has mostly helped online retailers sell their products, wants to make it easier for consumers to browse and buy goods, especially from local businesses. Today, it’s unveiling its new consumer app, Shop.

With location filters, Shop will help users find local businesses to buy from -- at least the Shopify-powered ones. It will also suggest recommendations from users’ favorite brands. Shoppers can checkout with one-click payment, and they can track all of their online orders.