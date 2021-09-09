Shure's second-gen true wireless earbuds cover more of the basics

Shure is ready to take another pass at true wireless earbuds, and this one might be worth a look if the first version didn't live up to your expectations. The company has introduced an Aonic 215 Gen 2 that boasts the same sound profile and (still unusual) choice between wired and wireless listening, but also tackles some glaring omissions. For one, they're IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant — you can wear these during workouts without fear.

Gen 2 also addresses some creature comforts. There's now a hardware EQ you can define through Shure's mobile app. Calls finally come through both ears, and the four beamforming mics promise to improve your voice quality during calls. Volume controls are finally on the earbuds themselves, complete with personalization, and you no longer have to manually power on your earbuds when you remove them from the rugged charging case.

Shure

Battery life is still healthy at eight hours for the buds themselves, and another 24 from the case. Shure still promises support for a range of audio codecs, including aptX, AAC and SBC.

The updated Aonic 215 is available in black and blue color schemes for $229. If you want to convert other Shure earbuds to wireless, you can buy a Gen 2 Secure Fit Adapter for $189.