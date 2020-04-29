Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Google

SiriusXM extends free Premium streaming offer through May

It's adding new artist channels, too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
11m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SiriusXM
Google

Last month, SiriusXM announced that its premium channels would be available for free for six weeks, ending May 15th. The idea was to reach audiences in their homes, rather than their cars since fewer people are on the road. It’s now clear that, in many places, stay-at-home orders will continue beyond May 15th, so SiriusXM is extending the offer through May 31st.

The Premier Streaming plan typically costs $13 per month and includes hundreds of talk and music channels -- available via the SiriusXM app and web player. Channels dedicated to Dave Matthews Band and Billy Joel recently returned to the service, and SiriusXM has added a #StayHome channel with feel-good songs.

SiriusXM is also adding new artist channels beginning on May 1st. They’ll include music by David Bowie, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Prince and The Rolling Stones -- as well as interviews, insight and covers.

Anyone who is not already a subscriber can download the free app and take advantage of the extended deal -- though it’s only available in North America. In addition to smart phones, the app works on smart TVs, devices with Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos and more.

In this article: siriusxm, sirius, radio, free, premium, channels, premium streaming, streaming, music, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

View
Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr