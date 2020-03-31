SiriusXM's Premier Streaming service is free until May 15th

We want to help make staying at home sound a little bit better. So we're opening up SiriusXM for you. Stream now for free until 5/15. Go to https://t.co/l3ZR1yyBzo to start listening. pic.twitter.com/4vtPjstSWd — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) March 31, 2020

You can listen to Stern and hundreds of other talk and music channels through the SiriusXM app and web player. Channels dedicated to Dave Matthews Band and Billy Joel are set to return to the service tomorrow, while a channel focused on feel-good tunes called #StayHome will also start streaming on April 1st.

While many subscribers listen to SiriusXM channels when they're in their cars, fewer folks are on the roads right now because of stay-at-home measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. SiriusXM is joining a wide range of platforms that are offering free access to at least some of their services at the minute, giving you more options for things to do while you're staying home.