SiriusXM's Premier Streaming service is free until May 15th

You'll have full access to Howard Stern's show and hundreds of other channels.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
23m ago
The Washington Post via Getty Images

All of SiriusXM's premium channels will be free to listen to for the next six weeks. The service's biggest name, Howard Stern, revealed on his show the service is making the Premier Streaming plan available at no cost until May 15th. It typically costs $13/month.

You can listen to Stern and hundreds of other talk and music channels through the SiriusXM app and web player. Channels dedicated to Dave Matthews Band and Billy Joel are set to return to the service tomorrow, while a channel focused on feel-good tunes called #StayHome will also start streaming on April 1st.

While many subscribers listen to SiriusXM channels when they're in their cars, fewer folks are on the roads right now because of stay-at-home measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. SiriusXM is joining a wide range of platforms that are offering free access to at least some of their services at the minute, giving you more options for things to do while you're staying home.

In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, howard stern, howardstern, music, radio, services, siriusxm, streaming
