Latest in Gear

Image credit: kadmy via Getty Images

SiriusXM uses RapidSOS to send 911 detailed crash data

Passengers and first responders won’t have to only rely on voice calls for information.
Ann Smajstrla
24m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

car crash accident on street, damaged automobiles after collision in city
kadmy via Getty Images

SiriusXM and emergency tech company RapidSOS are partnering to provide first responders more data in the event of a car crash, the companies announced today. SiriusXM technology that connects drivers to speak with 911 dispatchers is already part of 10 million cars in North America, according to a statement. With RapidSOS, 911 dispatchers will now get critical crash information without having to speak with vehicle occupants.

Uber, Waze and other companies have also partnered with RapidSOS to share customers’ locations and crash data with 911 dispatchers. Under the SiriusXM/RapidSOS partnership, first responders will receive customers’ locations as well as a description of the vehicle, whether airbags were deployed, crash impact data, the number of people in the vehicle and contact information of occupants. RapidSOS users with linked accounts can also choose to share important medical information. All data will be sent “securely and with user consent,” according to the statement. 

Occupants will still be able to speak with 911 dispatchers. However, the direct transmission of the data is important, because relying only on verbal communication takes longer and has a greater risk of error.

In this article: 911, emergency, siriusxm, rapidsos, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

View
Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

View
Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

View
Chrome's 'Fast page' label shows which websites have quick loading times

Chrome's 'Fast page' label shows which websites have quick loading times

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr