'Skate City' heads to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on May 6th

Another excellent Apple Arcade exclusive is making its way to more platforms. Come May 6th, Skate City from Alto’s Odyssey developer Snowman and Scandinavian design firm Agens will make its way to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Stores. Once available, it will cost $15. But if you pre-order it on the eShop or Epic Games Store, you’ll be able to get it for $10. We liked the game when it first came out on Apple Arcade for its easy to learn but hard to master gameplay, as well as effortlessly cool visuals and soundtrack.

After a long drought, skateboarding games have had something of a comeback in recent years. Skate City is one example, but toward the end of 2020, we also got the excellent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster . Even EA got the memo, announcing at the start of this year it had formed a new studio to develop a Skate 3 sequel.