Skullcandy packs Tile's location tech into its latest wireless earbuds

Tile’s finding technology has been a boon to the forgetful, helping users locate misplaced keys, wallets, bags and laptops. Now, for the first time, it’s arrived in wireless earbuds, thanks to a crossover with Skullcandy.

While some brands of earbuds help you locate them by playing a sound (if they’re switched on) or by pinging their last known location to your phone (providing they were paired), Skullcandy’s offering can be located just like Tile’s individual tags. The app will tell you if they’re nearby, give you their last known location or — here’s the USP — enlist the help of other Tile trackers to identify their location when they’re in their proximity.