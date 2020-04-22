Skype takes on Zoom with custom backgrounds for video calls

Whether you’re using Zoom, Houseparty, Group FaceTime or another app, many of us are hopping into video calls much more often in the current climate. You might have any number of reasons for choosing one of these apps over another, and Skype may be hoping to draw people in by taking a leaf out of Zoom’s playbook.

You can now add custom backgrounds to your desktop calls in the latest version of Skype on Windows, Mac, Linux and the web. Head over to the Audio & Video settings and you can make it seem as though you’re dialing in from the likes of Pride Rock or the Iron Throne instead of your couch -- even if you don’t have a green screen.