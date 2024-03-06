Sleight of Hand is a new noir game from the creator of Framed

Framed creator Joshua Briggs is back with another mystery game, and, this time, it has a supernatural element. RiffRaff Games has announced the upcoming release of Sleight of Hand, a "third-person card-slinging occult noir stealth sim" — a collection of words that alone have us very intrigued.

Sleight of Hand follows Lady Luck, a former occult detective who must track down and defeat her former coven. Yes, excitingly, a woman is the noir protagonist, and she comes to Steeple City with a cursed deck (necessary, given she lost her left hand the last time she saw her fellow witches). Each card has a unique ability, such as the Hex card, which latches onto a hidden enemy, and the Peekaboo card, which thrusts them into view. Another useful sounding one is called the Chain Smoker card: it ties the fates of multiple adversaries together so Lady Luck can use one card to stall them all.

Gameplay also includes solving puzzles to use secret passageways and interrogating coven members, all in hopes of getting to the leader. The entirety of Sleight of Hand is grounded in the very relatable reason Lady Luck puts herself back in danger: she has overdue bills and old debts to settle. Lady Luck herself is voiced by Debi Mae West, who you might recognize as Metal Gear Solid's Meryl Silverburgh, and should make her arrival on Steam and through a day one Game Pass launch for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC in 2025.