Sling TV price hike adds another $5 per month for new customers

Starting today, new Sling TV customers will pay $35 per month for the company’s Blue and Orange subscriptions, or $50 if they bundle the two plans together. Either way, that’s a $5 hike above the price increase the company announced in late 2019. Sling TV is increasing the price of its add-on packages as well. New customers will pay $11 per month for the Sports Extra bundle, and $6 every month for all of its other add-ons. Last but not least, the company’s Total TV Deal is going up $1 to $21 per month for those who subscribe to either Sling Blue or Orange, and up $2 to $27 every month for customers who bundle.

If you took advantage of Sling TV’s one-year price guarantee last year, the amount you pay for your subscription won’t increase until the end of July.