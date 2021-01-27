Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Sling TV

Sling TV price hike adds another $5 per month for new customers

It’s offering more DVR storage to offset the price hike.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
45m ago
Sling TV
Sling TV

Starting today, new Sling TV customers will pay $35 per month for the company’s Blue and Orange subscriptions, or $50 if they bundle the two plans together. Either way, that’s a $5 hike above the price increase the company announced in late 2019. Sling TV is increasing the price of its add-on packages as well. New customers will pay $11 per month for the Sports Extra bundle, and $6 every month for all of its other add-ons. Last but not least, the company’s Total TV Deal is going up $1 to $21 per month for those who subscribe to either Sling Blue or Orange, and up $2 to $27 every month for customers who bundle.  

If you took advantage of Sling TV’s one-year price guarantee last year, the amount you pay for your subscription won’t increase until the end of July. 

"Unfortunately, we are forced to raise prices because the television networks keep charging us more, but we fight hard to get the best deal for our customers,” said Sling TV Group President Michael Schwimmer. “Sling TV customers can rest assured that we'll continue to offer the best combination of live news, sports and entertainment cable channels at the best value."

Sling hopes to take the edge off the price hike by making its DVR feature more compelling. All customers now get 50 hours of free storage, up from the 10 free hours it offered previously. Additionally, its DVR Plus option, which costs $5 per month with either of its basic subscriptions, now comes with 200 hours of included storage, instead of 50.

In this article: Sling TV, streaming, av, internet, television, Business, entertainment
