Sling TV responds to streaming price hikes with a one-year 'guarantee'

One day after Google increased the cost of a base YouTube TV subscription to $65 per month, Sling TV says it will maintain the price of its streaming service for one year. As part of a new limited-time promotion, both new and existing customers won't see the price of the company's $30 per month Blue and Orange subscriptions increase before August 1st, 2021. The catch is you need to have an active account with Sling TV before August 1st, 2020.

"We believe now is not the time to make our customers choose between staying informed and entertained and putting dinner on the table," said Michael Schwimmer, the president of Sling TV. "Our hope is this 1-Year Price Guarantee will bring a sense of much-needed stability in a time that feels uncertain to us all."