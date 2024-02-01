Snap is recalling its Pixy drone after battery fire

Snap is recalling all of its Pixy drones after four reports of its batteries overheating, according to the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The company says it will issue refunds to all drone owners who return the device.

“Snap, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the battery that comes with the Pixy Flying Camera because the battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard,” the company writes on its website. According to the CPSC, battery issues have caused one “minor” fire and one “minor” injury.

The company has detailed instructions for returning the flying camera — without their batteries — on its website , and says all Pixy owners are eligible for a refund of the purchase price, even if they received it as a gift or no longer have a receipt. Snap says that anyone with a Pixy drone should participate in the recall even if their device appears to be working properly.