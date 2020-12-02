Watch a short film shot in augmented reality with Snap's Spectacles 3

Creatives have been using Snap's Spectacles 3 to create music videos with augmented reality effects for a while, and the company is now moving into another filmmaking format. Snap teamed up with Los Angeles-based artist and community organizer Lauren Halsey for the first in a series of short films shot entirely with Spectacles 3.

Halsey's four-minute film is called Summaeverythang — it shares a name with Halsey’s community center in South Central LA. The film depicts the day-to-day lives of Halsey and her team as they distribute boxes of produce to community members and create an art piece.