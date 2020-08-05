Snapchat now lets you turn your face into an animated sticker

Snap

Now, Snap is expanding the feature. Instead of GIFs that can only be shared within chats, you can add your face to animated stickers that can go directly in your snaps. There are already a couple hundred stickers to choose from but, like Bitmoji, the company plans to add more each week.

I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and at best the feature is a more realistic alternative to Bitmoji. At worst, it’s a little unnerving to see your disembodied face on a dancing sloth or, well, whatever this is.

Screenshot/Snapchat

Still, if your standard Bitmoji are starting to feel a bit stale Cameos seem like a reliable way to liven them up. Sadly, Cameos is only compatible with human faces, and my many attempts to turn my cat’s face into a cameo sticker were unsuccessful, though I did get one adorably awkward cat selfie out of it.

Screenshot/Snapchat

Snap confirmed that there isn’t a cat-friendly version of Cameos at the moment, though I’ll probably keep trying.