Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Snapchat now lets you turn your face into an animated sticker

Think of it as a more realistic (and slightly more terrifying) Bitmoji.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

POLAND - 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration a Snapchat logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

If you’ve ever wished for yet another way to put your face all over your Snapchat selfies, you’re in luck. The app is launching Cameos Stickers, a new feature that lets you decorate your snaps with animated stickers of your face.

Snapchat introduced the original version of Cameos in December. One of the app’s sillier features, Cameos has been described as a “friendlier deepfake” because it allows users to insert their face directly into animated GIFs.  

Snapchat is expanding the Cameos feature.
Snap

Now, Snap is expanding the feature. Instead of GIFs that can only be shared within chats, you can add your face to animated stickers that can go directly in your snaps. There are already a couple hundred stickers to choose from but, like Bitmoji, the company plans to add more each week.

I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and at best the feature is a more realistic alternative to Bitmoji. At worst, it’s a little unnerving to see your disembodied face on a dancing sloth or, well, whatever this is.

nope.
Screenshot/Snapchat

Still, if your standard Bitmoji are starting to feel a bit stale Cameos seem like a reliable way to liven them up. Sadly, Cameos is only compatible with human faces, and my many attempts to turn my cat’s face into a cameo sticker were unsuccessful, though I did get one adorably awkward cat selfie out of it.

No cats.
Screenshot/Snapchat

Snap confirmed that there isn’t a cat-friendly version of Cameos at the moment, though I’ll probably keep trying.

In this article: Snapchat, Snap Inc., Social media, Bitmoji, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Cars are coming to 'Fortnite'

Cars are coming to 'Fortnite'

View
Watch Samsung's Unpacked event with us live from 9:40AM ET

Watch Samsung's Unpacked event with us live from 9:40AM ET

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr