Earlier this summer, Snapchat launched a suite of in-app tools to help its users register to vote and learn about the upcoming 2020 election. Now, Snap says those efforts have paid off.

Snapchat has so far helped more than a million people register to vote, a company spokesperson said. That’s a huge uptick from its last get-out-the-vote campaign ahead of the 2018 midterms, which registered about 418,000 voters. (Snap worked with TurboVote on its voter registration tools.)