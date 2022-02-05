Sponsored Links

Snapchat now has more than 750 million monthly active users

Snap thinks the app can hit a billion users in the next few years.
Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|February 16, 2023 4:00 PM

Snap says it has hit a new milestone, as Snapchat now has more than 750 million monthly active users. The company also noted recently that 375 million users hop into the app every day. While that's a far cry from the 2.96 billion monthly and 2 billion daily active users Facebook has, Snapchat's audience numbers are trending upwards. Snap said at an investor day event that it sees "a path for Snapchat to reach over 1 billion people in the next two to three years."

Breaking those figures down a little, most of Snapchat's audience is outside of North America, where it now has more than 150 million monthly active users. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the app reaches more than three-quarters of 13- to 34-year-olds in more than 20 countries and users post more than 5 billion snaps every day. The Snapchat+ subscription service, meanwhile, has more than 2.5 million members just over seven months after it went live. More than 300 million people use the Snap Map every month too.

These are much-needed signs of positivity for Snap after a rough 2022. The company's stock plummeted by over 80 percent between late 2021 and middle of last year, when it laid off around 1,300 employees. It also ditched its Pixy selfie drone after four months.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Snapchat now has more than 750 million monthly active users
news
gear
snap
services
snapchat
social media